Baba Ramdev apologises amid outrage over his latest comment on women

Baba Ramdev has today apologised for his controversial comment that women look good in sarees, salwar suits and “even if they are wearing nothing”. Baba Ramdev sent an apology to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), which had sent him a notice following his remark during a yoga camp on Saturday.

Ramdev sent an email to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar. She tweeted a copy of the apology and wrote, "Baba Ramdev alias Ram Kisan Yadav had made a very low-level statement regarding women in a public event in Thane. Taking serious note of this statement, the State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Baba Ramdev alias Ram Kisan Yadav to submit his explanation within two days.”

She also attached a copy of the apology in which Ramdev wrote, "I have always worked towards women empowerment so that women get a respectable position in society. I have always encouraged policies like the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative of the Central government. Therefore, to clarify, I had no intention to disrespect women and the clip being circulated on social media is out of context. However, I deeply regret if I’ve hurt anybody’s sentiments. I apologise unconditionally to everyone who was hurt by my statement.”

During a yoga training programme for women in Thane, Ramdev Baba said that "women look good in sarees, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view, they look good even if they don't wear anything like me.” The comment attracted widespread condemnation from different parts of the country.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also condemned the remark and demanded an apology.

At the event, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis was sitting alongside Ramdev when he made the comment. Other attendees included Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed them for not speaking up against Ramdev at the time.