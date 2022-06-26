Bypoll Results LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party's Mohd Asim Raja, Dharmendra Yadav lead in Rampur and Azamgarh Lok seats

Bypoll Results LIVE Updates:

Counting of votes in three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi is currently underway. The counting began at 8 am under multi-tier security cover. The Lok Sabha bypolls were held on June 23 in Rampur and Azamgarh constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Sangrur seat in Punjab. The other constituencies where assembly bypolls were held were Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand's Ranchi district and Atmakuru in Andhra Pradesh. Tripura has the highest number of four seats -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali.

#YSRC leading by over 50,000 votes in Atmakuru bypoll

The ruling YSR Congress is racing ahead in the by-election to Atmakuru Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh, with its candidate establishing a clear lead of over 50,000 votes. At the end of round 12 of counting, YSRC's Mekapati Vikram Reddy secured a lead of 50,654 votes against his BJP rival Bharat Kumar Yadav, according to the Election Commission here.

# BJP leads in 3 seats, Congress in 1 in Tripura bypoll

BJP candidates, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, were ahead in three seats, while the Congress was leading in one assembly constituency as votes were counted for the high-stakes by-elections in Tripura on Sunday morning, officials said. CM Saha was leading in the Town Bardowali seat by 4,363 votes after six rounds of counting. The BJP was leading in Surma as well with its candidate Swapna Das ahead by 1,806 votes after two rounds of counting. After eight rounds of counting, BJP candidate Malina Debnath was leading by 4,320 in Jubarajnagar. In the Agartala seats, Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barma was leading by 3,202 votes after eight rounds of counting.

# Samajwadi Party candidates lead in Rampur and Azamgarh

The Samajwadi Party candidates were leading in both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats, counting for which began Sunday morning. According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja has a lead of over 9,987 votes in Rampur over his nearest rival Ghanshyam Lodhi of the BJP. In Azamgarh, SP's Dharmendra Yadav is leading by 4,917 votes over BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', his nearest rival. BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali is trailing in the third spot in Azamgarh. While in Rampur there is a direct fight between SP and BJP, Azamgarh is witnessing a triangular contest with BSP forming the third corner.

# AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak leads in Rajinder Nagar

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak was leading the tally over his BJP rival Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 1,500 votes in the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll, as the counting of votes began on Sunday morning. After the first round of counting, Pathak had secured nearly 64 percent of the votes counted, according to official data shared by authorities. Bhatia was behind him with 32.26 percent share of the votes counted in the first round. Congress candidate Prem Lata was trailing with a meagre 2.09 percent vote share, according to the official data.

# Samajwadi's Mohd Asim Raja leading in Rampur; BJP ahead in Azamgarh

The Samajwadi Party candidate was leading in the Rampur Lok Sabha seat while the BJP nominee was ahead in Azamgarh, counting for which began Sunday morning. According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja is leading by over 767 votes in Rampur while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' is leading by a margin of 2,117 votes from BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali. The SP's Dharmendra Yadav is at the third spot.

# Early trends show SAD (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Mann leading in Sangrur bypoll

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief and candidate Simranjit Singh Mann was leading from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, for which counting began on Sunday morning, according to initial trends. Mann, a former MP, is leading by a margin of 856 votes from his nearest rival and AAP candidate Gurmail Singh, the trends indicated.

# Counting of votes underway for Rampur, Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls

The counting of votes for the bypolls to the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh was underway amid tight security. The counting process started at 8 am. In Azamgarh, Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav got into an argument with security personnel over alleged denial of entry in the strongroom. Yadav alleged that "an attempt is being made to change EVMs and that is why he was not allowed entry inside." The SP leader was later allowed inside.

# Counting on for Mandar bypoll in Jharkhand

Counting of votes for the by-election to the Mandar assembly seat in Jharkhand's Ranchi district started at 8 am amid tight security, a senior official said. The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case.

#Counting underway for Tripura bypolls amid tight security

Counting of votes was underway for the by-elections to the four assembly seats in Tripura amid tight security, officials said. The votes were being counted across three centres, they added. Over 78 percent of total 1,89,032 people had cast their votes in the elections. Twenty-two candidates are in the fray.