The ‘golden touch’ for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, ground floor construction in final phase

The total area of the temple, including the peripheral Parkota, is 8.64 acres. The Parkota is 762 meters long with provision for six temples and the facility of ‘Parikrama’ by devotees.

The ground floor of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has entered its final construction phase and the door of sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be decorated with gold, News18 has learnt.

The progress of the ground floor of the Shri Ram Temple was reviewed recently by the senior members of the Trust, including Nripendra Misra, Chairman, Construction Committee; the Engineering teams of Larsen & Tourbo, Tata Consulting Engineers and Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members. The progress is being monitored on a daily basis by senior functionaries and actual issues are getting addressed, officials have said.

After the completion of the temple foundation, raft and plinth, the placement of Bansi Paharpur Rajasthan stone on the three-storey temple is on in full swing, officials said. The temple is expected to be opened with its ground floor being ready by January next year.