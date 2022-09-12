By CNBCTV18.COM

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore, officials of the trust responsible for the construction of the structure said. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust estimated the expenditure based on a report filed by experts.

The trust members unanimously decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers in the temple complex.

The general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, said that after long contemplation and suggestions from everyone concerned, the rules and bye-laws of the trust were finalised at the meeting held at the Faizabad Circuit House.

Rai said 14 of the 15 trust members attended the meeting. Construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, member Udupi Peethadheeshwar Vishwatirtha Prasannacharya, Dr Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Kameshwar Chaupal and ex-officio member District Magistrate Nitish Kumar were among those who were present physically, while Keshav Parasharan, Yugpurush Parmanand, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and ex-officio member state Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Kumar participated virtually.

The construction of the temple is likely to be completed by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum by the Makar Sankranti festival in January 2024, Rai said.

With inputs from PTI