Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony to mark the start of construction work for Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. At least 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

1528: Babri masjid is constructed in the site that is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

1853: First recorded instance of religious violence near the site.

1859: Fence erected to allow separate access to both community members.

1949: Ram & Sita idols placed inside the site. The government declares the site disputed.

1984: Committee created to build a temple on the site.

1989: VHP lays the foundation for the Ram temple.

1990: BJP supremo LK Advani undertakes 'Rath Yatra.'

Dec 6, 1992: Mosque is demolished.

1992: Liberhan Commission is formed.

2010: Allahabad High Court rules that the site should be split.

2011: Supreme Court suspends the HC ruling.

2017: SC calls for 'out of court' settlement.

March 2019: SC refers the case for mediation.

August 2019: Mediation fails. SC begins day-to-day hearing of the case.

October 2019: Hearing concludes.

November 2019: SC awards a Hindu group the ownership of the site. The possession of land will remain with the Central government receiver until a trust, as mandated by the court, is formed. Orders allocating alternative piece of five acres of land to the Muslims for a mosque.

December 2019: A review petition in the Supreme Court against its ruling in favour of the Ram temple filed by Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi. This is followed by other review petitions. Supreme Court dismisses a bath of review petitions.

February, 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board decided to accept the five acres allotted to it by the state government for building a mosque.

30 July, 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board formed a 15-member-trust to look after the construction of a mosque.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board formed a 15-member-trust to look after the construction of a mosque. August, 2020: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath says that the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the bhoomi pujan ceremony set to take place on August 5.