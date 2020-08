Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Latest Updates: Ayodhya is decked up for the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday that will be attended at the Ram Janmabhoomi by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to the state to fulfil the desire of devotees for construction of a grand temple. In a tweet, the chief minister cited a couplet from Ramayana and greeted devotees of Lord Ram with "Jai Shri Ram". "On behalf of all Ram bhakts I extended my 'Ram Ram' to the Prime Minister who is coming to pious land of Uttar Pradesh to fulfil their much awaited desire of construction of grand and divine temple of Dashrath son's Shri Ramlalla in Awadhpuri (Ayodhya)," the CM said in another tweet in Hindi. The chief minister is in Ayodhya to oversee preparations for the bhoomi poojan of the temple.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday hit out at the Congress saying the party that denied the existence of Lord Ram is now signing his praise after taking a 'U-turn' over the issue. His comments came after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Lord Ram belongs to everyone and that she hoped the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya becomes a celebration of national unity.

A group of Left-leaning women's rights activists have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony, to initiate the Ram temple construction, to be held on Wednesday in Ayodhya. The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) said that it was "disappointed" at the participation of the Prime Minister of India in laying the foundation of the temple.

Swami Chidananda Saraswati: This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'. It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one-'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Swami Chidananda Saraswati: This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'. It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one-'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: "PM will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple today in Ayodhya. The 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today. The willpower & resolve shown by PM Narendra Modi has today made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya to take part in the Ram Temple event.

The VHP Tuesday said the bhoomi pujan ceremony for a Ram temple in Ayodhya is a rare moment that comes once in several lifetimes and that they are overjoyed, but are making sure the event does not become a coronavirus hotspot. Vishva Hindu Parishad national working president Alok Kumar also rejected questions about the muhurta of the event, saying the "best advice" has been taken including from the Head of the Jyotish Department of the Banaras Hindu University on the timing of the ceremony.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said Lord Ram belongs to everyone and hoped the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a celebration of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony. In a statement ahead of the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple on Wednesday, she said for ages Lord Ram's character has served as a source of unity for the entire Indian sub-continent. This is probably the first time a member of the Gandhi family has come out with a bold statement in devotion of Lord Ram. Congress has over the years sought to present itself as a secular party and did not openly embrace Hinduism, and this marks a shift.

Maharashtra: Rangoli decoration outside Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's office in Nagpur

Senior BJP leader and North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday started a 24-hour 'hawan' ahead of the 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prakash, who held the ceremony at the official mayor's residence on Lancers Road in Timarpur area, said he was doing this in his "personal capacity".

On Tuesday, a day before the scheduled bhoomi pujan for a Ram temple here, people from different walks of life lit earthen lamps to celebrate their "moment of joy". As the evening progressed, Ram bhajans echoed at virtually each and every street of the temple town and earthen lamps lined the streets from Naya Ghat and Ram ki Paidhi to Hanumangarhi, giving children a perfect selfie background. The bridge over river Saryu in Ayodhya wore an illuminated look on Tuesday evening.