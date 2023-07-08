Awkward moment in Bombay HC as new NCP Minister Bhujbal's old plea against Shinde govt comes up

The petition, which accused the Eknath Shinde government of blocking developmental funds, will most likely be withdrawn “because Bhujbal sahab is now a minister and he won’t face the problem”, the NCP leader’s lawyer said.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday found himself the subject of a conundrum in the Bombay High Court when an older petition he filed against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra came up for hearing before the Chief Justice’s bench. Bhujbal followed NCP leader Ajit Pawar into the government last Sunday and is now a minister in the dispensation he sued.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Bombay High Court Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar asked Bhujbal’s lawyer to confer with his client on the fate of the petition, which accused the Eknath Shinde government of blocking developmental funds promised in the budget passed by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

“Have your asked your client whether you want to proceed with or withdraw the petition,” asked Justice Jamdar.