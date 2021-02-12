India Average salary hike of 6.4 percent projected for India Inc. employees Updated : February 12, 2021 02:39 PM IST Salaries in the 2021 appraisal season in India are expected to witness an average increase of 6.4 percent, according to a Willis Towers Watson report. This is just slightly higher than the 5.9 percent average increment offered by Indian companies last year. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply