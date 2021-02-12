Average salary hike of 6.4 percent projected for India Inc. employees

Salaries in the 2021 appraisal season in India are expected to witness an average increase of 6.4 percent, according to a Willis Towers Watson report. This is just slightly higher than the 5.9 percent average increment offered by Indian companies last year.

Top-performing employees, who make for 10.3 percent of employees in India, are projected to bag a 20.6 percent raise, suggested the report, adding that the biggest hikes will be offered by high-tech and consumer product companies. Those in business process outsourcing (BPO) jobs, and in the energy sector are likely to receive the lowest hikes.

“High-tech, pharmaceuticals, and consumer products and retail project a median salary increase of around 8 percent, which is more than the general industry projection. The financial services and manufacturing sector projects a 7 percent increase in 2021, while BPO is at 6 percent. The energy sector is expected to see the lowest increase of 4.6 percent,” stated the Willis Towers Watson’s latest Salary Budget Planning report.

The report also highlights that while the business environment and sentiment has improved, it is unlikely to translate into more recruitments this year.

Rajul Mathur, consulting head-Talent & Rewards, Willis Towers Watson India, said given that compensation budgets are lower than those in previous years, companies may accord priority to allocation towards protecting critical and high skilled talent, a PTI report said.

The median salary hike at the executive level is projected at 7 percent, down by 0.1 percent last year. A dip from 7.5 percent to 7.3 percent is on the cards for the middle management, professional and support staff.

The survey was conducted online in October/November last year with over 18,000 respondents covered across 130 countries worldwide. Among the total surveyed companies in India, 37 percent showed a positive business revenue outlook for the coming 12 months, up from 18 percent in quarter 3 of 2020. Only 10 percent of companies in the country intend to increase headcount, as against 14 percent in the last quarter.