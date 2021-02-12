  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Average salary hike of 6.4 percent projected for India Inc. employees

Updated : February 12, 2021 02:39 PM IST

Salaries in the 2021 appraisal season in India are expected to witness an average increase of 6.4 percent, according to a Willis Towers Watson report.
This is just slightly higher than the 5.9 percent average increment offered by Indian companies last year.
Average salary hike of 6.4 percent projected for India Inc. employees

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat; rise 1% for the week; banks outperform

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat; rise 1% for the week; banks outperform

Motherson Sumi Systems posts nearly four-fold jump in Q3 profit at Rs 1,268.31 cr

Motherson Sumi Systems posts nearly four-fold jump in Q3 profit at Rs 1,268.31 cr

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat, still up over 1% for the week; FMCG, energy stocks drag

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat, still up over 1% for the week; FMCG, energy stocks drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement