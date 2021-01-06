Avalanche warning issued in Jammu and Kashmir following heavy snowfall in several areas, normal life affected

The Disaster Management Authority of the Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday issued a high danger level avalanche warning for higher reaches of Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts. A medium-level avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Rajouri, Udhampur, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Kargil districts and a low-level avalanche warning for upper reaches of Reasi and Leh.

Jammu and Kashmir police evacuated 20 families from an avalanche-prone area in Kulgam. "All the families have been rehabilitated in Government Middle School, Merasi Nallah," the police said.

Kashmir has remained cut off from the rest of the country for the fourth consecutive day as the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal road remained closed, while air traffic was suspended due to heavy snowfall across the valley.

Snowfall began on January 3 and continued in many areas when last reports came in, even as the MeT office said the weather is likely to improve later in the day. "No traffic was allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to accumulation of snow and landslides at many places," an official of the traffic control room said.

He said that the highway was blocked due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel and landslides/mudslides/shooting stones at Samroli, Magarkot, Panthyal, Marog, Cafeteria Mor, Dhalwas and Nashri.

Snow clearance operations were in full swing and efforts were on to restore movement of stranded vehicles along the 260 kilometre road, the official said. Mughal Road, which connects the valley to Jammu division through the Shopian-Rajouri axis, has been closed for several days due to heavy snowfall in the region, officials said and added that south Kashmir's Kulgam district received the highest snowfall with five to six feet of snow accumulated at some places.

Srinagar city has witnessed heavy snowfall for the past three days, even as the snow clearance operations have been ongoing along inter-district routes as well as major roads linking tehsil headquarters to district headquarters.

While the administration has ensured that most of the essential services were least affected, the heavy snowfall has resulted in snapping of electricity in many areas across the valley, the officials said. There was less movement of traffic due to slippery roads.