India Avalanche warning issued in Jammu and Kashmir following heavy snowfall in several areas, normal life affected Updated : January 06, 2021 07:46 PM IST Kashmir remains cut off from the rest of the country for the fourth consecutive day Srinagar city witnesses heavy snowfall for the past three days Heavy snowfall resulted in snapping of electricity in many areas across the valley