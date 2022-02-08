Avalanche in Arunachal's Kameng region: Bodies of 7 Indian Army personnel found

The bodies of seven Army personnel were found on Tuesday, two days since they went missing after their patrol was struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude region of West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said. The Army had launched a search and rescue operation on Sunday after the soldiers went missing.

"Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased," said an official.

The official said the area located at an altitude of 14,500 feet had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall in the last few days. "The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities," the official said.