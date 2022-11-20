Top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18 that Premraj Hutagi, the passenger who is the main suspect and who was in possession of the fake Aadhaar card, was previously detained in a case involving the Lashkar-e-Taiba three years ago.

The Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday confirmed that the low-intensity blast in the auto-rickshaw that occurred in Mangaluru on November 19 was a terrorist attack and not an accident, adding a new twist to the mystery surrounding it.

Praveen Sood, the top police officer in Karnataka, disclosed in a tweet on Sunday that "the blast is an act of terror with an intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka state police is probing deep into it along with central agencies."

Additionally, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18 that Premraj Hutagi, the passenger who is the main suspect and who was in possession of the fake Aadhaar card, was previously detained in a case involving the Lashkar-e-Taiba three years ago.

According to people in the know, he was also involved in the Tipu Sultan scandal in Shimoga, adding that his name cropped up in the telephonic conversations related to the controversy.

There hasn't been a link in the Coimbatore case up to this point, but authorities have discovered additional persons connected to it. "He has a group of four-five people. So far, no connection has been found to last month’s Coimbatore case, in which the main accused was killed in the explosion in a Maruti 800, agencies have identified more people with links to this case," they said.

Hutagi was self-funded and radicalised in a single room, sources added, who also added that explosive materials, a battery, circuit boards, and other components of the improvised explosive device (IED) were seized from his residence.