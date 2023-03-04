Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India from March 8-11; here’s what’s on agenda

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will hold talks with PM Modi to lock India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) deal. The Australian PM’s visit is expected to provide a boost to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit India from March 8 to 11 to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) deal. He will also hold bilateral talks to catalyse the India-Australia relationship, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This would be Albanese’s first visit to India as the Australian Prime Minister. He will arrive in Ahmedabad on March 8, and visit Mumbai on March 9 before heading to Delhi.

The Australian PM was invited by PM Modi. Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator Don Farrell, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King, senior officials and a high-level business delegation will accompany the PM.

The Australian PM Albanese and PM Modi will hold the annual summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and they will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

They will also discuss a variety of issues such as clean energy, tech, digital trade, and procurements.

The Australian PM will also call on President Droupadi Murmu to discuss issues of bilateral and global importance.

He will also catch the Fourth Test Match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

Schedule of the Visit

March 8: Ahmedabad

March 9: Mumbai/Delhi

March 10-11: Delhi

The business delegation arriving with the Australian PM will participate in the Australia-India CEO Forum in Mumbai to discuss trade and investment opportunities.

India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was announced in December last year.

Under the pact, Australia will offer zero-duty access to India for about 96.4 percent of exports (by value) from the day the agreement is enforced and India will offer preferential access to Australia on over 70 percent of the country’s tariff lines.

The Australian PM’s visit is expected to provide a boost to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.