Australia, on Tuesday, joined a growing list of countries that have banned flights from India amid a raging second wave of the novel coronavirus, news agency AFP reported.

The suspension of flights will remain in place until at least May 15 following the "clearly present" risks of travel from India, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. The ban on passenger flights leaves thousands of Australians, including cricketers currently taking part in the Indian Premier League, stranded.

Besides Australia, several other countries, including UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Hong Kong, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, have also banned travellers from India as the novel coronavirus envelopes India once again.

On April 23, a minister in the Indonesian government said the country would stop issuing visas to foreigners, who had been to India in the past 14 days, to contain the spread of the contagion.

Before Indonesia, France, on April 21, announced a 10-day quarantine for travellers arriving from India to prevent the spread of the COVID19 variant that has wreaked havoc in India. France has also banned all flights from Brazil and requires quarantine for passengers from Argentina, Chile and South Africa.