Australian PM Anthony Albanese arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on state visit

Australian PM Anthony Albanese is in India on a four-day state visit. He will also hold talks with his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi to lock the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) deal as well as hold bilateral talks.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon. Albanese is on a state visit to India till March 11.

During Albanese's four-day visit, he is schedule to hold talks with his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi to lock the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) deal. He will also hold bilateral talks to catalyse the India-Australia relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said on Monday.

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was announced in December last year. Under the pact, Australia will offer zero-duty access to India for about 96.4 percent of exports (by value) from the day the agreement is enforced and India will offer preferential access to Australia on over 70 percent of the country’s tariff lines.

This is Albanese's first visit to India as the Australian Prime Minister. He will be visiting Mumbai on March 9, following which he would head to Delhi.

PM Modi has invited Albanese, who is also being accompanied by the Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator Don Farrell, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King, as well as senior officials and a high-level business delegation.

The Australian PM Albanese and PM Modi will hold the annual summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and they will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said on Monday.

