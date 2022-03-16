Aurangabad man rides horse to work to beat rising fuel prices

Amid rising fuel costs, a man from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad took cost-cutting measures to another level. Shaikh Yusuf bought a horse and he now rides Jigar to work every day. He works as a lab assistant at YB Chavan College of Pharmacy.

Yusuf bought the horse for Rs 40,000 during the pandemic when his motorbike stopped working and the petrol prices had already gone up. He now travels 15 km to his workplace on the horse. He told news agency ANI that the horse keeps him fit and healthy.

#WATCH Maharashtra | Aurangabad's Shaikh Yusuf commutes to work on his horse 'Jigar'. " I bought it during lockdown. My bike wasn't functioning, petrol prices had gone up & public transport wasn't plying. which is when I bought this horse for Rs 40,000 to commute," he said (14.3) pic.twitter.com/ae3xvK57qf — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022 He said, “I work as a lab assistant at a college, and even today, I use my horse to commute. It keeps one fit and healthy. Also, given the rise in fuel prices, a horse as a mode of transport is a feasible option.”

Yusuf has become famous as the ghodawala in the neighbourhood.