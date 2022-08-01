Auguste Tano Kouame takes charge as World Bank Country Director for India

Auguste Tano Kouame on Monday took charge as the World Bank Country Director for India, replacing Junaid Kamal Ahmad. Ahmad had completed his five-year term in India.

Before his appointment to the South-Asian nation, Auguste Tano Kouame was World Bank's Country Director for Turkiye. The World Bank, in a statement, said that Kouame led the expansion of the international bank's programme and deepened support for the country's climate agenda.

Earlier, he was one of the directors at the Department of Human Development and Economic Management in the World Bank group's Independent Evaluation Group (IEG) from January 2017 to April 2019.

"The World Bank has had the privilege of supporting India's development achievements for more than 75 years. I look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership at this critical time, as the country recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to build a more resilient future," Auguste Tano Kouame said.

He said that the World Bank would support India's ambitions of becoming an upper middle-income country and a global leader on the climate agenda.

A national of Cote d'Ivoire, he is a degree holder in applied economics from ENSAE-Paris and a PhD in economics from EHESS-Paris. He is also an alumnus of Harvard University.

"As India takes over the presidency of the G20 later this year, the Bank, globally, looks forward to supporting India in this leadership role," he said.

As of July 2022, the World Bank’s net commitments to India stood at $21.86 billion (IBRD $18.76 billion, IDA $3.0 billion) across 99 projects.