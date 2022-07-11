Audio clip reveals how Goldy Brar planned to murder Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Goldy Brar, an accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, had instructed the killers of the Punjabi singer to "complete the task" at any cost, an audio clip accessed by CNN-News18 reveals.

"Complete your task by tomorrow," Brar told another suspect Priyavrat alias Fauji, as per the audio tape reportedly from May 28, a day before Moose Wala was murdered.

The conversation took place around 11 am on May 28, said the report.

The accused spoke in code words. While Goldy Brar was addressed as "Doctor Sahab" in the conversation, Priyavrat was "Fauji", as per the report citing the audio tape.

The audio tape reveals Brar told Priyavrat that the security of Moose Wala was withdrawn by the state government. "We have to do this tomorrow," said Brar, to which, the reply was: "The work will be done and the team is ready."

Another suspect, as per the report, was outside Moose Wala's residence. He reportedly impersonated as Moose Wala 's fan but was keeping a tab on the singer's movement and informing Brar about it. Brar was giving minute-by-minute updates to Fauji, it added.

At around 4:30 pm on May 29, Brar informed the shooters that Sidhu Moose Wala was about to leave his house without any protection. He asked the shooters to follow Moose Wala's vehicle. At one point, Brar told Fauji to be ready. As Moose Wala's car moved outside, Fauji was informed, who then chased the singer's car. A few moments later, Fauji called back Brar and told him that the task was "successful", reveals the audio tape.

After the killing, the accused were asked to avoid the national highways route keeping in view the police alert following the murder.

Police said Ankit Sirsa, arrested for killing Sidhu Moose Wala, fired at least six rounds from two pistols at the Punjabi singer from a close range. Sirsa, 19, was one of the youngest shooters involved in Moosewala's killing and the "most desperate", cops said. He is a close aide of the main shooter, Priyavrat alias Fauji.