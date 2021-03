The opposition parties lashed out at the Centre after Income Tax (I-T) department conducted searches at production houses and event management companies linked to actress Taapsee Pannu, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena on Wednesday.

Leaders of the Congress Party and Shiv Sena, part of Maharashtra's ruling coalition, said that the Income Tax officials raided the premises of the Bollywood celebrities, especially Kashyap and Pannu, because they spoke against the Narendra Modi government.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Ashok Chavan called this an attempt to subvert voices rising against the Centre, alleging that the BJP uses the central agencies to target such people. “This (income-tax raid) happened to them as they are celebrities who voice their opinions about what is going on around the country,” he said.

Hope the Income Tax department of our country, is saved from bonded slavery status soon. Same wishes for ED and CBI too 🙏🏼 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 3, 2021

They first employed IT, CBI, ED to conduct raids on vocal & upright political rivals for their character assassination. Now Nazi govt is chasing social activists, journalists & artists to threaten them against calling spade a spade. Condemnable Act! @taapsee @anuragkashyap72 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 3, 2021