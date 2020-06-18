  • SENSEX
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi launches process for commercial bidding of coal mines

Updated : June 18, 2020 12:59 PM IST

PM Modi said that commercial coal mining auction is an event in challenging times.
India despite being the world's second-largest producer of coal wasn't exporting it.
India has fourth-largest coal reserves and is the second-largest producer of coal.
