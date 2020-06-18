India Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi launches process for commercial bidding of coal mines Updated : June 18, 2020 12:59 PM IST PM Modi said that commercial coal mining auction is an event in challenging times. India despite being the world's second-largest producer of coal wasn't exporting it. India has fourth-largest coal reserves and is the second-largest producer of coal. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply