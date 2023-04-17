Atiq Ahmed's son Ali bangs head on wall, injures himself in Naini jail

Ali Ahmed, son of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, has injured himself by banging his head on the wall in Naini central jail in Prayagraj where he is lodged.

It appears that this is a fallout of the killing of his father Atiq Ahmed, who was shot dead outside a hospital in Prayagraj along with his brother while being taken for medical test.

Ali Ahmed has been lodged in Naini jail since July 2022 after his arrested on charges of extortion and threatening a property dealer.

It appears that Ali now fears for his life as Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead days after Atiq’s other son and Ali’s brother Arshad was killed in an encounter.

Security has been enhanced in and around the jail following the shooting.

Atiq, Ashraf and Arshad were wanted in connection with the 2021 killing of Umesh Pal, who was shot by gunmen in Prayagraj in June 2021 alongside his nephew and two security personnel.