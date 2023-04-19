Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen is on ‘most wanted’ list of UP Police, all you need to know about her

Shaista Parveen has been placed at the top of UP police's "most wanted" list and a bounty of Rs 50,000 has been announced for information leading to her arrest.

Shaista Parveen, wife of mafia-don turned politician Atiq Ahmed, who was shot dead in police custody, has been named as most wanted by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The UP Police has also announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 for any information leading to Parveen’s arrest. It is said that the 51-year-old, Parveen, handled her husband’s criminal activities every time he went to jail, and she is also one of the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Reports speculated that she would surrender at Atiq’s last rites, but she has been absconding.

Who is Shaista Parveen?

Shaista Parveen is the eldest daughter of retired police constable Mohammed Haroon. In her early days, she lived with her family in Damupur village in Prayagraj.

Parveen lived with her father and four sisters and two brothers in the government police quarters in Prayagraj. One of her brothers is the head of a madrasa.

She studied till Class 12 and had no association with any illegal activities, and she initially confined herself to household chores even after marrying Atiq Ahmed in 1996.

By the time she got married, her husband Atiq had established himself as a gang lord.

The couple had five sons, Asad, Ali, Umar, Ahzaan and Abaan.

Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter with police two days before his father Atiq Ahmed was shot dead in police custody in Prayagraj.

It is said that Shaista handled all of her husband's illegal affairs while he used to be in jail. In 2021, Shaista joined the AIMIM, but later in January 2023, she joined the BSP.

Shaista was named as one of the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and she was reportedly a part of the execution of the murder. After Umesh Pal's murder, the BSP distanced itself from Parveen and she was removed from the list of mayoral candidates.

She is now known as the godmother in the gang and is said to be playing an active role in running the syndicate, according to reports.

Why has UP Police intensified their search against Shaista Parveen?

There are four cases registered against Shaista Parveen in Prayagraj since 2009. Three of these cases are for cheating and one is for murder.

The first three cases are filed at Colonelganj police station, and they were registered under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security or will), and 471 (use of forged documents) and section 30 (contravention of licence or rule) of the Arms Act.

The murder case was registered against her in the Umesh Pal case in 2005.

Shaista Parveen’s letter to CM Yogi Adityanath

Shaista Parveen had purportedly written a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Atiq's death. As per a Hindustan Times report, she mentioned in the letter that Atiq and Ashraf are being falsely implicated in the Umesh Pal murder case.

In the letter dated February 27, she further alleged that Minister Nand Gopal Gupta was the key conspirator of Umesh Pal's murder case.