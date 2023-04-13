Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad killed in encounter with UP police in Jhansi

Atiq Ahmed' son encounter: Asad was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Asad, the son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, was killed in an encounter with a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force team, the STF said on Thursday. Some police personnel were also injured in the encounter which took place in UP's Jhansi, News 18 reported. He, along with other associate Ghulam, was shot dead by the UP STF. Both were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and had Rs 5 lakh bounty on their head.

Umesh Pal's mother Shanti Devi thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "serving justice". She was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, " I appeal to him (UP CM) to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya also congratulated UP STF after former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and aide were killed in the encounter.

Maurya said police fired in retaliation after they were fired upon by Asad and Ghulam. "It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi govt in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals," he said.

The encounter happened on the day Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj in connection with the same case. While Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj via road from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was brought from a Bareilly jail.

Atiq Ahmed, the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case , had feared that he could face an encounter such as the case concerning gangster Vikas Dubey. "Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)," Atiq had told reporters outside the prison. A day later, while he was being taken to Prayagraj from Sabarmati jail, Atiq exuded confidence and said ‘kahe ka dar’ (what fear).

Meanwhile, another accused in Umesh Pal's murder case, Guddu Muslim, is still on the run.

The Umesh Pal murder case

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

A case was registered on February 25 against Ahmad, Ashraf, their family members and others based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Ahmad is also an accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.