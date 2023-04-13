English
Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in police encounter in UP

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad killed in police encounter in UP

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad killed in police encounter in UP
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 13, 2023 1:29:38 PM IST (Updated)

Atiq Ahmed son encounter: He was wanted in Umesh Pal murder case.

Asad, the son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, was killed in an encounter with a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force team, the STF said on Thursday. Some police personnel were also injured in the encounter which took place in UP's Jhansi, News 18 reported. Asad was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

The encounter happened on the day Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj in connection with the same case. While Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj via road from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was brought from a Bareilly jail.
The Umesh Pal murder case
Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24 this year.
Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmad, Ashraf, their family members and others.
The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
Ahmad is also an accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.
First Published: Apr 13, 2023 1:10 PM IST
