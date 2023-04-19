Atiq Ahmed murder: Three accused sent to police custody

The court has granted a four-day remand from 2 pm on Wednesday until 5 pm on April 23.
Three suspects accused of the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Mohammad Ashraf have been sent to police custody for four days by the court of a chief judicial magistrate in Prayagraj.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Maharashtra farmers continue to suffer as onion prices crash again
Apr 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat
Apr 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read
Cabinet gives approval for National Quantum Mission
Apr 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Explained: Growing popularity of ESG funds and the recent Sebi guidelines
Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The accused individuals, identified as Lovelesh Tiwari, Mohit and Arun Kumar Maurya, were brought to court on Wednesday morning with tight security measures in place as police sought a seven-day remand.
The court, however, granted a four-day remand from 2 pm on Wednesday until 5 pm on April 23.
ALSO READ | Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen is on ‘most wanted’ list of UP Police, all you need to know about her
According to district government advocate Gulab Chandra Agrahari, Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.
An FIR was registered against the three alleged assailants of Atiq and Ashraf at Shahganj police station in Uttar Pradesh under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and the Arms Act.
The accused were initially sent to judicial custody for 14 days after their arrest and were lodged in Naini jail. However, citing security reasons, they were transferred to Pratapgarh prison.
Furthermore, in Maharashtra, another three people were arrested and a case under Sections 293, 294 and 153 of the Indian Penal Code was registered after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad lodged a police complaint over a poster of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed termed as "martyrs" was put up in Beed.
With agency inputs.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!