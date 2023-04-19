Atiq Ahmed murder: Three accused sent to police custody

The court has granted a four-day remand from 2 pm on Wednesday until 5 pm on April 23.

Three suspects accused of the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Mohammad Ashraf have been sent to police custody for four days by the court of a chief judicial magistrate in Prayagraj.

The accused individuals, identified as Lovelesh Tiwari, Mohit and Arun Kumar Maurya, were brought to court on Wednesday morning with tight security measures in place as police sought a seven-day remand.

The court, however, granted a four-day remand from 2 pm on Wednesday until 5 pm on April 23.

According to district government advocate Gulab Chandra Agrahari, Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

An FIR was registered against the three alleged assailants of Atiq and Ashraf at Shahganj police station in Uttar Pradesh under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and the Arms Act.

The accused were initially sent to judicial custody for 14 days after their arrest and were lodged in Naini jail. However, citing security reasons, they were transferred to Pratapgarh prison.

Furthermore, in Maharashtra, another three people were arrested and a case under Sections 293, 294 and 153 of the Indian Penal Code was registered after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad lodged a police complaint over a poster of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed termed as "martyrs" was put up in Beed.

