Umesh Pal kidnapping case: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed found guilty, sentenced for life

An MP-MLA court in Prayagraj on Tuesday held gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

Atiq Ahmed, a gangster cum politician from Uttar Pradesh, has been sentenced to life imprisonment along with two others for the 2006 kidnapping of Umesh Pal. A witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, Umesh Pal was killed in February 2022. Ahmed is an accused in that case as well and is awaiting a court verdict.

The Special MP-MLA court in Prayagraj, however, acquitted seven other accused individuals on Tuesday including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf. The court has imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on the three convicts — Ahmed, Saulat Hanif and Dinesh Pasi — which they have to pay to the victim's family.

According to a News18 report, Ahmed fainted in court after hearing the quantum of the sentence.

The former Lok Sabha member was transferred from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail on Sunday for his court appearance in UP's Prayagraj today.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court passed an order refusing to entertain Ahmed's plea seeking protection from his transfer to UP's Naini Jail from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail. His lawyers argued that there is a threat to the former mafia member's life if brought to Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court asked Ahmed's counsel to move the High Court with his grievances.

Speaking to reporters, Ahmed's lawyer said that he will appeal in the High Court as "it cannot be done anywhere else."

Reactions pour in

Reacting to the court's verdict, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the UP government is eradicating criminals by running a drive and that courts are being requested to give them strict punishment.

The decision was celebrated by the wife and mother of Umesh Pal, who speaking to reporters, urged for a death sentence for Ahmed in the murder case linked to the abduction.

Shanti Devi, Pal's mother said, Ahmed was sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping my son but he should be given a death sentence for the murder of my son.

We are satisfied with the judgement as of now. Atiq Ahmed should be given a death sentence for killing my husband, Jaya Devi, Pal's wife commented.

Ahmed and Ashraf are also accused of conspiring to kill Umesh Pal while they were both in prison. Pal was gunned down in June 2021 after witnessing the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party member Raju Pal in 2005, for which Ahmed is the main accused. The court's verdict in the Umesh Pal murder case is still awaited.

Ahmed, a former MP of the Samajwadi Party from Phulpur, is a suspect in over 100 criminal cases, police have said.

Amidst heavy security, Ahmed left Sabarmati Jail on March 26 for his court hearing in Prayagarj today. While leaving, he expressed his fear of getting murdered to reporters.

"Hatya, hatya. (Murder, murder)," Ahmed told reporters. "Mujhe inka programme maloom hai. Hatya karna chahte hain. (I know their programme. They want to murder me)."

Uttar Pradesh has a long history of notorious gangsters over the last many decades.

With agency inputs.