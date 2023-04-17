Atiq Ahmed’s dramatic murder on camera: What we know so far

The brazen murder was caught on camera as they were being taken by the police for a medical check-up. Atiq Ahmed’s killing has sparked a huge furore in state politics as opposition parties have slammed the ruling dispensation for the failure of law and order.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has shot dead along with his brother Khalid Azim aka Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on April 15. The brazen murder was caught on camera as they were being taken by the police for a medical check-up. There were as many as three assailants who started firing at the former MP and his brother inside the premises of the Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital in the city.

Dramatic footage of the whole incident has gone viral on social media. Going by the video of the incident, Atiq Ahmed and his brother were seen getting down from a police jeep.

As Ahmed and his brother start walking, surrounded by a ring of police constables, they were mobbed by journalists. Reportedly, the three gunmen got close to the duo by posing as journalists. One of the assailants then first opened fire at Ahmed from point-blank range. Ahmed’s brother was also shot multiple times by the other assailants. The shooters used Turkish semi-automatic pistols that can hold 15 rounds of 9mm bullets.

Two SITs have been constituted to investigate the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, UP, the news agency ANI reported.

The three assailants have been identified as Lovelesh Tewari, Sunny Singh, and Arun Maurya. They have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days after being produced before a district court on Sunday, April 16.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the three shooters, in their 20s, wanted to make a name for themselves in the crime world by eliminating Atiq Ahmed. They had planned the killing meticulously and had even followed the notorious mafia don-turned-politician the entire day.

After the Prayagraj incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission to probe the case.

The killing of Atiq Ahmed comes days after his son, Asad Ahmed, was killed in an encounter with the police in the Jhansi district on April 13. Atiq Ahmed faced over 100 cases of kidnappings, murders, extortion and land grabs. Despite his legal troubles, Atiq Ahmed wielded immense influence in Prayagraj and enjoyed political patronage. He was elected to the Uttar Pradesh state assembly five times and even became an MP from the Phulpur constituency in 2004.

Atiq Ahmed’s killing has sparked a huge furore in state politics as opposition parties have slammed the ruling dispensation for the failure of law and order.

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were cremated at Kasari- Masari graveyard in Prayagraj amid tight security on Sunday.