Atiq Ahmed, brother killed in firing near medical college in UP's Prayagraj

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in firing near medical college in UP's Prayagraj on Saturday.
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead near a medical college in UP's Prayagraj on Saturday. The two were being taken for a medical tes when 2-3 attackers fired shots from close range, killing them on the spot.
Visuals of the shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police.
The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area. Police said that they have nabbed three shooters and added that one police constable Maan Singh sustained a minor injury.
The duo were taken to attend the last rites of Atiq's son Asad, who was killed in an encounter a few days back. They were being brought for a court hearing in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Apr 15, 2023 10:58 PM IST
