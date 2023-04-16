Atiq Ahmed, brother death: Section 144 imposed in UP, Yogi Adityanath orders 3-member panel to probe killings

Ahmad (60) and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

After the murder of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf last night, Section 144 is imposed in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting last night and gave instructions to constitute a 3-member judicial panel to investigate the killings. UP police has been instructed to organise flag marches and closely monitor social media.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.

Briefing reporters about the incident, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.

"In accordance with a mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for a medical examination. According to preliminary information, three men posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Ahmad and Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned," Sharma was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Police constable Man Singh was injured in the incident as a bullet hit his arm, the officer said, adding that a journalist was also hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting.

Video footage showed a man thrusting a gun at Ahmad's head as he talks to reporters and the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP collapsing. The footage also showed the three assailants firing at the brothers even after they had fallen.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings, PTI reported.