ATF prices hit record high post 9th hike this year; check new rates here

Jet fuel prices on Sunday were hiked by 3.22 percent -- the ninth straight increase this year -- to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices. The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) -- the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly -- was hiked by Rs 3,649.13 per kilolitre, or 3.22 percent, to Rs 1,16,851.46 per kl (Rs 116.8 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 25th straight day after rising by a record Rs 10 per litre each. While jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month, petrol and diesel rates are revised daily based on equivalent rates in the international market.

Also Read

The increase in ATF price comes on the back of the steepest ever hike of 18.3 percent (Rs 17,135.63 per kl) effected on March 16 and a 2 percent (Rs 2,258.54 per kl) increase on April 1. Prices were increased by a marginal 0.2 percent on April 16.

ATF in Mumbai now costs Rs 1,15,617.24 per kl, while it is priced at Rs 1,21,430.48 in Kolkata and Rs 1,20,728.03 in Chennai. Rates differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxation.

Fuel rates have been increased in India because energy prices globally have risen on the back of supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand returning after being hit by the pandemic. India is 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.

Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 percent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs. ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In the nine hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by Rs 42,829.55 per kl (Rs 42.8 per litre) or over 50 percent.