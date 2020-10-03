  • SENSEX
Atal Tunnel: World's longest highway tunnel to reduce distance between Manali, Leh by 46 km

Updated : October 03, 2020 04:24 PM IST

The strategically important tunnel is 9.02 km long and it connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley throughout the year.
The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL).
