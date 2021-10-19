At least 25 dead as rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand; overflowing Nainital lake floods streets

At least twenty-five people died in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as incessant rain continued to lash various parts of the state, especially Kumaon region, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

Nainital was cut off from the rest of the state with three roads leading to the popular tourist spot blocked due to a series of landslides.

Three Army helicopters will arrive in the state to assist in relief and rescue operations, out of which, two are to be sent to Nainital district. One of these helicopters will assist in rescue operations in the Garhwal region, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

The Chief Minister undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas along with state Disaster Management Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and state DGP Ashok Kumar to assess the damage caused by the rains. He instructed all district magistrates (DMs) to assess the damages caused to farmers and send him a report at the earliest.

The Mall Road in Nainital and Naina Devi temple located along the banks of Naini lake has been flooded, while a hostel building was damaged due to landslides. The district administration is trying to help tourists stranded in the town, a report from Nainital said.

Landslides have blocked the exits in the town. Around 200 people got stuck at the Lemon Tree resort on the Ramnagar-Ranikhet route, with water from swollen Kosi river entering the resort.

Electricity, telecom, and internet connectivity in Nainital district were also hit badly. Nainital received 90 mm of rain, Haldwani 128 mm, Koshyakutoli 86.6 mm, Almora 216. 6mm Dwarahot 184 mm and Jageshwar 176 mm rainfall, the SEOC added.

