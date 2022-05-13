A large fire erupted in a three-storey commercial building in Mundka, Delhi, at roughly 4.45 pm on Friday, killing at least 26 people.

People are still trapped inside the building, according to the Delhi Police, and rescue efforts are underway.

"The fire at a three-story commercial building that broke out this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station resulted in the recovery of 20 dead," according to the Delhi Fire Director around 10 pm..

Around 11 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma said the toll had increased to 26.

To get the situation under control, 24 fire brigades were dispatched. An ambulance was also dispatched to the fire scene to offer prompt medical care to the victims, officials said.

The fire started on the first floor of the building, which houses the offices of a CCTV camera and router manufacturer. The company's owner has been arrested by the authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Twitter that the government will prove ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.