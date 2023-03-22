Assam shopkeeper pays for dream scooter in coins

In a viral video, employees can be seen counting the coins worth Rs 90,000. Md Saidul Hoque impressed many Twitter users who praised him for his perseverance and hard work.
A man in Assam has bought his dream scooter with a sack full of coins. Md Saidul Hoque, a shopkeeper from Guwahati, used his five to six years of savings to buy a new scooter, reported the news agency ANI.
His savings were in Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins. A video shows Hoque entering a scooter showroom with a sack full of coins followed by employees counting the coins worth Rs 90,000. The video soon went viral on Twitter.
#WATCH | Assam: Md Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Sipajhar area in Darrang district purchased a scooter with a sack full of coins he saved. pic.twitter.com/ePU69SHYZO— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023
“I am glad after buying a scooter with a sack of coins I saved. I am running a small shop in the Boragaon area and it was my dream to buy a scooter. I started to collect coins 5-6 years ago. Finally, I fulfilled my dream. I am so happy now,” Saidul Hoque told ANI.
ALSO READ|
Hoque impressed many Twitter users who praised him for his perseverance and hard work.
One user tweeted, “In a world where the majority buy luxurious goods on a personal loan, here is a person who did hard work and saved for years to fulfil his dream. My salute to the salesman in the showroom who was given the task to count these coins.”
Another user replied, “Kudos to the showroom for accepting payment in coins. Even bank employees do not accept coins in a such large amounts”
In April 2022, a daily wage earner had used coins to buy a scooter at a two-wheeler showroom on the outskirts of Guwahati.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
