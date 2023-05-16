Assam Police fitness drive: Obese cops to get in shape within 3 months or opt for VRS

Assam Police, which consists of approximately 70,000 personnel, has recently compiled a list of more than 650 individuals who have been identified as habitual drinkers or obese.

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the efficiency and fitness of the Assam Police personnel, the authorities have initiated the task of professionally recording the Body Mass Index (BMI) of all policemen across ranks.

This initiative, which will also include IPS officers, comes as part of a broader effort to address concerns regarding the fitness levels of the state's police personnel. Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, in a tweet revealed the plans, outlining the timeline and procedures for the BMI assessment.

ALSO READ |

According to DGP Singh, a three-month period will be provided to all Assam Police personnel, including IPS and APS officers, until August 15 to get in shape. During this time, officers are encouraged to work on improving their fitness levels. Following the completion of this three-month period, the assessment of BMIs will commence within the subsequent 15 days.

The police personnel with a BMI of 30 or higher will be categorised as “obese”. Those belonging to this category will be granted an additional three months to reduce their weight. However, personnel with legitimate medical conditions, such as those suffering from hypothyroidism, will be exempted from the weight reduction requirement.

DGP GP Singh also declared that he would be the first to have his BMI recorded on August 16.

Assam Police, which consists of approximately 70,000 personnel, has recently compiled a list of more than 650 individuals who have been identified as habitual drinkers or obese. As part of a comprehensive review process, those found unfit for duty due to these factors will be offered the option of voluntary retirement. This exercise is being undertaken as per Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision of establishing a more responsive and action-oriented police force.

ALSO READ | India soon to achieve SDG goals for reduction in newborn deaths: Top WHO official

During a recent virtual meeting with high-ranking police officials, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his firm commitment to addressing issues related to habitual drinkers, individuals with extreme obesity, and those facing corruption charges within the police force. He emphasised the importance of creating a disciplined and efficient police force capable of meeting the evolving needs of the state.

Chief Minister further elaborated that the provision for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), which had not been implemented previously, would be invoked in these cases. Employees opting for VRS will continue to receive their full salary, while new recruitments will be conducted to fill the resulting vacancies and maintain adequate police strength in the state.