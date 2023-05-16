Assam Police fitness drive: Obese cops to get in shape within 3 months or opt for VRS

Assam Police, which consists of approximately 70,000 personnel, has recently compiled a list of more than 650 individuals who have been identified as habitual drinkers or obese.

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the efficiency and fitness of the Assam Police personnel, the authorities have initiated the task of professionally recording the Body Mass Index (BMI) of all policemen across ranks.

This initiative, which will also include IPS officers, comes as part of a broader effort to address concerns regarding the fitness levels of the state's police personnel. Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, in a tweet revealed the plans, outlining the timeline and procedures for the BMI assessment.

