Assam petroleum workers to go on indefinite strike from march 4, fuel shortage expected

The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) has called for an indefinite strike starting March 4 by all workers engaged in carriage of LPG tankers and cylinders across Assam. The workers are demanding higher remuneration and statutory benefits, which may lead to a shortage of fuel in the retail market.

The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) has announced an indefinite strike from March 4 by all workers engaged in carriage of LPG tankers and cylinders across Assam. They are demanding higher remuneration and other statutory benefits.

The strike will stop the movement of all LPG carrying tankers and cylinder trucks which will result in a shortage of fuel in the retail market, APMU general secretary Ramen Das told PTI.

The workers will stop loading and unloading at seven LPG plants in Assam -- six owned by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and one by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), he said.

Das claimed that transporters engaged by oil marketing companies are "exploiting" the workers by giving "very little salary" without any benefits like provident fund, gratuity, and Employees State Insurance Corporation.

He said that a worker usually earns Rs 6,000-7,000 a month after working 12-15 hours a day. "No labour law is followed by the transporters and the companies also do not ensure that. Left with no option, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike from March 4 in Assam ... We requested transporters as well as oil PSUs to look into the matter, but they are ignoring it. This cannot go on," Das said.

IOC has sent letters to all transporters and distributors to amicably address issues raised by APMU so that there is no disruption in the supply of LPG supplies, the company said.

"The Assam government administration has also been informed about the said strike notice for suitable intervention on the issue," it added.

An IOC spokesperson said there is no direct relation between the LPG carrying workers and the PSU company as it is the transporters' obligation to comply with the labour laws in relation with their staff.

"The said union represents the employees engaged and/or appointed by the transporters and distributors engaged by IOC and other oil companies. All transporters and distributors are independent business entities," he told PTI over email.

The contracts between the IOC and the transporters or distributors do not have any relation with the employee engaged by the transporters or distributors, the official said.

"Hence the notice of APMU to carry out agitational programmes throughout all the LPG plants situated in the state of Assam is beyond our comprehension," he added.

A senior official of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), which supplies LPG to BPCL said the strike notice has been served by workers engaged by transporters for loading and unloading of LPG cylinders. "NRL only issues gate passes to them based on BPCL's recommendation," he added.

Meanwhile, the North Eastern Packed Transporters' Association, an umbrella forum of Assam-based LPG cylinder transporters, informed the IOC that they have called for a meeting with the APMU on March 2 to discuss the matter.

Also read | KNR Constructions wins Rs 665-core road project in Andhra Pradesh

IndianOil-AOD, IOC's Northeast division, rolls out 1,33,397 cylinders from the six Assam-based plants, while NRL's current LPG output stands at 42 TMT, officials said.