Seven Meghalaya districts were mobile internet suspension was extended include West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

The Meghalaya government announced late Thursday that the suspension of mobile internet and data services had been extended in seven districts by another 48 hours. These seven districts include West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

"Mobile internet services were suspended in these districts till Saturday morning to prevent the spread of fake news that could foment trouble," PTI quoted home Secretary CVD Diengdoh as saying.

Violence in Shillong

The decision was announced after fresh violence erupted in Shillong over the death of six people in a shooting incident on Tuesday. According to PTI, a candlelight vigil and sit-in protest were held by different organisations, including the Khasi Students Union, and the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People, on Thursday.

During the protest, some people torched a traffic booth in Shillong and attacked three police vehicles, including a city bus. Protesters allegedly hurled stones and petrol bombs at the police forces stationed to calm the situation, news agency ANI reported.

Police said they had to use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Seven people, including four police personnel, were injured in the clash between the angry protesters and the police, Superintendent of Police (City) Vivek Syiem told PTI. "Those behind the violence were yet to be identified," police said.

Several organisations in Meghalaya have announced a "non-cooperation movement" on Friday across the five hill districts.

Assam Police personnel stopped Meghalaya-bound vehicles for safety reasons a day after the violence at a disputed Assam-Meghalaya border location that killed six people in Jorabat on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

What happened on Tuesday

Six people were killed after violence erupted near the border between Assam and Meghalaya early Tuesday after forest guards from Assam intercepted a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber. The alleged clash occurred in the area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills.

Assam Police officials said a forest department team intercepted the truck in the West Karbi Anglong district. A mob from Meghalaya later attacked the forest guards and policemen from the state, which led to firing by the Assam side to bring the situation under control.

Of the six people killed, five were tribal villagers from Meghalaya, and one was a forest guard from Assam.

West Karbi Anglong: Remains of a temple after miscreants vandalised it following violence at a disputed Assam-Meghalaya border (PTI Photo)

Other top developments in the Assam-Meghalaya violence issue

> The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) sent letters to all PSU oil marketing companies, including IOC, HPCL and BPCL, informing them about its decision not to load fuel in tankers meant for Meghalaya. The union raised concerns over the safety of Assam vehicles in Meghalaya amid violence following the killing of six people at the inter-state border

"Our drivers and handymen were attacked when there were disturbances in Meghalaya earlier. Some of them were critically injured. They have become handicapped for their whole lives. We cannot retake any risk," Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) general secretary Ramen Das said.

> Following the union's statement, officials said late Thursday that the Meghalaya government was arranging police protection for trucks transporting essential commodities and oil tankers from Assam. Food and Civil Supplies director Pravin Bakshi also directed the arrangement of police escorts to such vehicles.

> Hundreds of cars were waiting at the petrol pumps as people scrambled to fill tanks, fearing shortage. The queues of cars led to traffic snarls in Shillong and some other parts of the state.

> Meanwhile, Assam continued to 'advise' people from the state not to travel to Meghalaya as the "situation is not very good". Deputy Commissioner (East) of Guwahati Police Sudhakar Singh said non-Assamese people have been travelling to Meghalaya, but they are being asked to go in vehicles that do not have Assam registration number plates.

> The Assam government on Wednesday handed over the body of the forest guard to his family members after post-mortem, the officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)