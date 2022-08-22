Assam, Meghalaya resolve 5-decade border issue | Explained

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Assam and Meghalaya have resolved their five-decade-old boundary issue. Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma said the areas involved in the second phase are a "little complicated" compared to the first phase.

In a breakthrough, Assam and Meghalaya are said to have resolved a five-decade-old boundary issue. Three Regional Committees headed by cabinet ministers from both states will now be formed to resolve boundary disputes in the six remaining areas of difference.

The decision was taken during the ninth meeting between Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma.

"The committees will make extensive visits, talk to people living in the areas, build confidence to iron out differences and find out mutually agreeable solutions," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted while sharing images from the key meet. The two chief ministers decided to start work in six areas of 12 areas over which differences persist.

"We have decided to start work on resolving the problems in the remaining six disputed sites. From the Meghalaya side, these areas are located in three districts. Three regional committees (RCs) to be headed by a cabinet minister each will be formed by both states to take it forward," Assam CM Sarma said.

According to reports, an agreement was signed between the two North-eastern neighbours earlier this year to settle the issues in six other similar sites.

What is the Assam-Meghalaya dispute

Border disputes between several northeastern states in India have been recurring since the 1960s. These disputes emerged after states such as Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram were carved out of undivided Assam.

Meghalaya became an autonomous state on April 2, 1970, and a full-fledged state on January 21, 1972. It was formed from two districts of Assam — the United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills and the Garo Hills. "It marked the triumph of peaceful democratic negotiations, mutual understanding and victory over violence and intrigue," the government says.

However, the formation of Meghalaya challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disputes in 12 areas along the border between the two states. These areas include Upper Tarabari, Gazang reserve forest, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Boklapara, Nongwah, Matamur, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Desh Doreah, Block I and Block II, Khanduli and Retacherra.

The two states signed a memorandum of understanding to end the five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 disputed areas in New Delhi on March 29 in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Assam CM said the areas involved in the second phase are a "little complicated" compared to the first phase as it involved sites like Lampi in Assam's Kamrup district and parts under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). "We hope and pray that, like the first phase, the second phase will also be smooth, and we will see some kind of resolution between the two sides," Sarma said.

The phase-wise settlement

The six areas that were taken up for final settlement in the first phase comprise Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), Khanapara-Pilangkata (2.29 sq km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq km).

As per the agreement, out of the 36.79 sq km area taken up for resolution in the first phase, Assam will get 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya 18.33 sq km.

"For the six areas of differences in Phase 1, the process is moving forward with the survey and demarking of borders underway. In a tweet, both Meghalaya and Assam governments are working to ensure the survey completion," Sangma said.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the border talks between Assam and Meghalaya has commenced resolving the remaining six areas of differences — Khanduli and Psiar, Block 1 & Block 2, Borduar, Langpih, Nongwah-Mawtamur and Desh Doreah.

Point of contention

Reports said the major point of contention between Assam and Meghalaya is Langpih, located near the border of West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya and Kamrup in Assam. Langpih was part of the Kamrup district during the British colonial period. However, it became part of the Garo Hills and Meghalaya post-Independence. Assam, however, shows it to be part of its own Mikir Hills.

Meanwhile, Assam's new demarcation in 1972 showed several areas as part of the then Mikir Hills district, which intensified the dispute. Meghalaya has questioned Blocks I and II of the Mikir Hills — now Karbi Anglong region — being part of Assam. Meghalaya says these were parts of erstwhile United Khasi and Jaintia Hills districts, India Today reported.

(With inputs from PTI)