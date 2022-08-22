Assam, Meghalaya resolve 5-decade border issue | Explained

Mini
Assam and Meghalaya have resolved their five-decade-old boundary issue. Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma said the areas involved in the second phase are a "little complicated" compared to the first phase.
Glad to share that Assam & Meghalaya will form 3 Regional Committees headed by Cabinet Minister from both States to resolve boundary disputes in 6 remaining areas of differences. This was decided during my 9th meeting with my Meghalaya counterpart Shri @SangmaConrad ji. pic.twitter.com/HJW3Fgh2WW— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 21, 2022
Within 15 days, Regional Committees will be formed by both State Govt.’s with Cabinet Ministers from the respective States to be made Chairpersons. Members of the Karbi Anglong District Council will also be a part of the RCs.@AmitShah @himantabiswa— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 21, 2022
History is made today with #Meghalaya & Assam signing the agreement to officially resolve the 6 out of 12 areas of differences. Thank Hon’ble PM, Sh. @narendramodi ji & Hon’ble HM, Sh. @AmitShah ji for their guidance in achieving this feat. @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/yVA5KVGt06— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 29, 2022