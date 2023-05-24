Assam-Meghalaya border issue: Disputes over 6 of 12 areas settled, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

In June, both the CMs will visit the areas under conflict for confidence-building measures. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said the next round of meetings will be held in July.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma held the second round of talks in Guwahati, on Wednesday, over the border dispute between the two neighbouring states. Assam CM Sarma said that the issues over six of the total 12 disputed areas have been resolved.

In June, both the CMs will visit the areas under conflict for confidence-building measures.

“We have settled six areas of dispute. The regional committees visited these six areas. In the month of June, we will visit Karbi Anglong and other areas for confidence-building measures. We will be able to resolve the other six dispute areas. There are 12 areas of differences and we have resolved six areas. Regional committees will visit six remaining areas,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, reported ANI.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that the regional committees will visit the remaining six disputed areas and the next round of meetings will be held in July.

ALSO READ |

“Today, we had a very important meeting. This is the beginning to find out a solution for the six remaining areas. We have asked the regional committees to go through that. We hope to find a solution soon. We should maintain peace. In July we will meet again,” said Sangma.

During British rule, undivided Assam included present-day Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya. The state of Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972. Subsequently, Meghalaya challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act of 1971, which led to disputes in 12 locations along the 884.9 km long border between the two states.

The two states have taken steps to resolve the longstanding dispute. The first round of discussions on border disputes was held in July 2021. In March 2022, Assam and Meghalaya even managed to resolve differences in six areas by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The Assam-Meghalaya pact was seen as a harbinger of peace and harmony in the region, as Assam’s border disputes with other states in the Northeast have remained unresolved despite multiple rounds of talks.

However, the simmering tensions continue to surface at the border areas of the two states from time to time. In November last year, violence erupted in the border areas, in which six people, including an Assam Forest Guard, were killed and several others injured when a clash broke out between the Assam Police and a mob at Mukroh village, bordering Karbi Anglong district in Assam.

The Assam Police claimed that they had to open fire in self-defence after a mob surrounded them. The Assam CM had then condemned the shooting, which resulted in five civilians of Meghalaya losing their lives. He had then also contended that the horrific incident would not derail the talks between the two states.

It is worth noting that attempts have been made to resolve the boundary dispute in the past as well. In 1985, an official committee was constituted under the former Chief Justice of India YV Chandrachud to tackle this issue. However, an amicable solution could not be reached.