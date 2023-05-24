Assam-Meghalaya border issue: Disputes over 6 of 12 areas settled, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

In June, both the CMs will visit the areas under conflict for confidence-building measures. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said the next round of meetings will be held in July.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma held the second round of talks in Guwahati, on Wednesday, over the border dispute between the two neighbouring states. Assam CM Sarma said that the issues over six of the total 12 disputed areas have been resolved.

In June, both the CMs will visit the areas under conflict for confidence-building measures.

“We have settled six areas of dispute. The regional committees visited these six areas. In the month of June, we will visit Karbi Anglong and other areas for confidence-building measures. We will be able to resolve the other six dispute areas. There are 12 areas of differences and we have resolved six areas. Regional committees will visit six remaining areas,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, reported ANI.