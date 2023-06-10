Assam, Manipur CMs meet to discuss situation in violence-hit states

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called on his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur where sporadic violence continues a month after ethnic clashes began in this northeastern state. Sarma flew down from Guwahati earlier this morning for this meeting.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday held a series of meetings in Imphal with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and others over the ethnic violence in the state that has so far taken 105 live and has left over 320 others injured since May 3. Sarma, who is the convenor of BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), arrived in Manipur earlier on Saturday on a day-long visit.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with MLAs and ethnic groups at a hotel in Imphal. Earlier in the day, the Central government announced that it has constituted a Peace Committee with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey to bring normalcy to the state.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that besides the Governor, the Committee includes Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state Ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders from different political parties, former civil servants, educationists, artists and social workers.

Sources said that the Assam CM was carrying a message from Delhi as all sides work to find a solution to the ethnic violence in the state that claimed over 100 lives since May 3. No official briefing was held to inform the media about the meeting.

A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Meanwhile, while addressing a press conference in Manipur on June 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that a Peace Committee under Governor Uikey will be set up which will have representatives of all political parties, besides representatives from the ethnic communities and social organisations. Shah had visited Manipur from May 29 to June 1.

Moreover, a three-member Commission of Inquiry, set up by the MHA on June 4 to probe the violence, arrived in Imphal on Friday.

A senior Manipur Home Department official told IANS that the Commission under the chairmanship of the Gauhati High Court's former Chief Justice Ajai Lamba would soon start their inquiry.

The MH asked the probe panel to submit its report to the Central government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting.