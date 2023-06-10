CNBC TV18
Assam, Manipur CMs meet to discuss situation in violence-hit states

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 10, 2023 3:48:30 PM IST (Published)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called on his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur where sporadic violence continues a month after ethnic clashes began in this northeastern state. Sarma flew down from Guwahati earlier this morning for this meeting.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday held a series of meetings in Imphal with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and others over the ethnic violence in the state that has so far taken 105 live and has left over 320 others injured since May 3. Sarma, who is the convenor of BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), arrived in Manipur earlier on Saturday on a day-long visit.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with MLAs and ethnic groups at a hotel in Imphal. Earlier in the day, the Central government announced that it has constituted a Peace Committee with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey to bring normalcy to the state.
Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that besides the Governor, the Committee includes Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state Ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders from different political parties, former civil servants, educationists, artists and social workers.
