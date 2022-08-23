Petition in Guwahati High Court challenging Assam internet shutdown order

By CNBCTV18.com

Social worker Raju Prasad Sarma from Kamrup in Assam has filed a writ petition in the Guwahati High Court to challenge the government order shutting down internet services in the state on August 21 and 28, purportedly to prevent cheating in exams.

The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) on Tuesday in a tweet said it assisted Sarma in filing the writ petition.

As recruitment exams for government jobs were being held on August 21, the state government shut down mobile internet services around the exam centres in 25 districts to prevent the candidates from cheating. Over 14 lakh candidates have registered for the examinations.

The government had said internet would not be available in all districts where the exams were being held. It said that it did not want any lapse in the examination process that might create doubt in the fairness of the recruitment process. It added that in order to conduct fair and transparent examinations it had decided to plug all possible loopholes including the disabling of internet services temporarily.

The Assam government had said that on August 28, mobile internet services would be suspended from 10 am to noon, and 2 pm to 4 pm.

The first phase of the recruitment exam was held on August 21 and the next two phases would be held on August 28 and September 11.