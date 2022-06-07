The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) announced the results of Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam today.

Candidates can check the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC/AHM) Examination Result – 2022 on https://results.sebaonline.org/ and https://resultsassam.nic.in/hslcresult.aspx which have been activated.

They can also follow the steps given below to check their SEBA, Assam 10th Results and download the marksheet.

Students can visit the official http://sebaonline.info./ website

On the homepage, students will have to click on the ‘results’ tab.

A new page will open, where the students will have to choose the HSLC/ AHM result 2022 link.

In a new window, the student will be asked to submit the roll number and a captcha code.

On submitting the details, the Assam Board 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to check all the details carefully and take a printout of the scores for future reference.

As many as 4,31,132 students appeared for the HSLC and Assam High Madrassa Examination, 2022, conducted across 903 centres in Assam.

A total of 4,19,887 students took the HSLC exam of which 1,95,181 were boys and 2,24,706 were girls. On the other hand, 11,245 students appeared for the Assam High Madrassa Examination, 2022, of which 4,199 were boys and 7,046 girls.

The overall pass percentage for the HSLC 2022 exam is 56.49 per cent. Of the total, 58.80 percent boys and 54.49 percent girls qualified in the exam.

Raktotpal Saikia from North Lakhimpur’s St Mary’s High School topped the HSLC 2022 exam with 597 marks.

The Assam HSLC exams were conducted between March 15 and 31, 2022. Students appeared for the exam in the offline mode in two shifts.