Assam Govt forms expert panel to study state’s scope in regulating polygamy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced formation of a committee to investigate whether the State Government has the authority to prohibit polygamy in the region.

While addressing a press conference, Sarma said, “We are not going through Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but we want to ban polygamy under a State Act. Assam Government has decided to form an expert committee to investigate whether the State Government has the authority to prohibit polygamy in the region. Assam Government wants to ban polygamy in the state.”

“The committee will scrutinise the provisions of The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, along with Article 25 of the Constitution of India, in relation to the directive principle of state policy for a uniform civil code. The committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including legal experts, to arrive at a well-informed decision,” he added.

The announcement comes almost a year after Sarma said that if Uniform Civil Code is not implemented in India, 'polygamy system' will continue and men will be able to marry multiple times, thereby curtailing the fundamental rights of women.

This isn’t the first time, Sarma has been vocal against the practice of Polygamy. In June 2022, the CM had said stated that the stand of the Assam Government is very clear. “Do not give Talaq. File a Divorce legally. Share half of the property with your spouse.

Also, do not marry 3 people at a time. If you’re a Muslim father, give respect to your daughters at par with the men in the society,” Sarma said adding that the stand of the state government on the issue is very clear and the Muslims of Assam are in support of this too.

WHAT IS POLYGAMY?

Polygamy is a practice whereby a person has more than one spouse. Polygamy is illegal in India for every religion except for the Islam religion where limited polygyny up to four wives is permitted. Practising polygamy is an offence punishable under Section 494 & 495 of the IPC except for the Muslim community wherein Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937

CONSTITUTIONAL PROVISIONS INVALIDATING POLYGAMY IN INDIA:

Article 13 of the India Constitution clearly and specifically declares that the laws inconsistent with the Part III (Fundamental Rights) of the Constitution shall be void.

However, personal laws don’t seem to be laws in force under Article 13 of the Constitution as they are supported by religious precepts and customary practice.

Article 14 declares, the state shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.

Article 15 (1) of the Constitution forbids the state from discriminating against any citizen based only on religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth.

A per Article 13 of the Constitution, all laws in force or to be enacted must be consistent with the Provisions of Part lll of the Constitution. Thus, marriage laws have to be consistent with the fundamental rights under Part Ill. Polygamy infringes the fundamental rights of Muslim women under Articles 14, 15 and 21of the Constitution of India.

POLYGAMY IN MUSLIMS LAW:

The Muslims in India are subject to the provisions of Muslim Personal Law Application Act (Shariat) of 1937, interpreted by All India Muslim Personal Law Board.