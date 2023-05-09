Assam Govt forms expert panel to study state’s scope in regulating polygamy

While addressing a press conference, Sarma said, “We are not going through Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but we want to ban polygamy under a State Act. Assam Government has decided to form an expert committee to investigate whether the State Government has the authority to prohibit polygamy in the region. Assam Government wants to ban polygamy in the state.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced formation of a committee to investigate whether the State Government has the authority to prohibit polygamy in the region.

