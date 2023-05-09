Assam Govt forms expert panel to study state’s scope in regulating polygamy

4 Min(s) Read
While addressing a press conference, Sarma said, “We are not going through Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but we want to ban polygamy under a State Act. Assam Government has decided to form an expert committee to investigate whether the State Government has the authority to prohibit polygamy in the region. Assam Government wants to ban polygamy in the state.”
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced formation of a committee to investigate whether the State Government has the authority to prohibit polygamy in the region.
While addressing a press conference, Sarma said, “We are not going through Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but we want to ban polygamy under a State Act. Assam Government has decided to form an expert committee to investigate whether the State Government has the authority to prohibit polygamy in the region. Assam Government wants to ban polygamy in the state.”
“The committee will scrutinise the provisions of The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, along with Article 25 of the Constitution of India, in relation to the directive principle of state policy for a uniform civil code. The committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including legal experts, to arrive at a well-informed decision,” he added.