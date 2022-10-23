Assam government hikes dearness allowance by 4%

Mini
The hike will be effective from July 1, and the additional amount will be paid with October's salary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.
Assam government employees got a piece of good news on Dhanteras on Sunday. The state government announced an additional dearness allowance (DA) of 4 percent for its employees and all India service officers as a festival gift.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless
IST3 Min(s) Read
Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared
IST2 Min(s) Read
As per a tweet by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the employees would get the hike from July 1, and the additional amount will be paid with October’s salary.
The latest hike would increase the DA of the state government employees to 35 percent.
Also Read:
Dearness allowance for state government employees and dearness relief for pensioners was increased by 11 percent in August last year. The government also enhanced the DA by 3 per cent in March this year.
Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same. On the other hand, Dearness Relief (DR) is the same as an allowance but is given to central government pensioners.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!