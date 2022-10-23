Assam government hikes dearness allowance by 4%

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The hike will be effective from July 1, and the additional amount will be paid with October's salary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

Assam government employees got a piece of good news on Dhanteras on Sunday. The state government announced an additional dearness allowance (DA) of 4 percent for its employees and all India service officers as a festival gift.

As per a tweet by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the employees would get the hike from July 1, and the additional amount will be paid with October’s salary.

The latest hike would increase the DA of the state government employees to 35 percent.

Also Read:

Dearness allowance for state government employees and dearness relief for pensioners was increased by 11 percent in August last year. The government also enhanced the DA by 3 per cent in March this year.