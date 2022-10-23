Assam government hikes dearness allowance by 4%

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    The hike will be effective from July 1, and the additional amount will be paid with October's salary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

    Assam government employees got a piece of good news on Dhanteras on Sunday. The state government announced an additional dearness allowance (DA) of 4 percent for its employees and all India service officers as a festival gift.

    As per a tweet by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the employees would get the hike from July 1, and the additional amount will be paid with October’s salary.
    The latest hike would increase the DA of the state government employees to 35 percent.
    Also Read:
    DA hike under 7th Pay commission: How is it calculated, is it taxable and other details
    Dearness allowance for state government employees and dearness relief for pensioners was increased by 11 percent in August last year. The government also enhanced the DA by 3 per cent in March this year.
    Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same. On the other hand, Dearness Relief (DR) is the same as an allowance but is given to central government pensioners.
    Also Read: 7th pay commission: Govt raises DA by 4% — here’s how much your salary will increase
    First Published:  IST
